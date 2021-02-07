MyWish Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64,794.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 75.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 44.2% against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $64,794.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.01089105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,310.84 or 0.06118133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023630 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00031401 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

