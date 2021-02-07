Name Changing Token (NCT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $720,193.00

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $720,193.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00063503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.47 or 0.01147065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.17 or 0.06354434 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023363 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00033252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 35,740,411 coins and its circulating supply is 35,514,629 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically diverse security experts. NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem- “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.