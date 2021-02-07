Name Changing Token (NCT) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Day

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Name Changing Token coin can now be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $658,738.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Name Changing Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00063087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.47 or 0.01237502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.22 or 0.06764913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022791 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 35,786,051 coins and its circulating supply is 35,560,268 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically diverse security experts. NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem- “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

