Namecoin Trading Up 36.8% Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002775 BTC on popular exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $15.78 million and approximately $84,435.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,585.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.89 or 0.01147815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00478125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00039284 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006740 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000251 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

