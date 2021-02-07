Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $161,708.84

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $161,708.84 and $338,529.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,578,985 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

