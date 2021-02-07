National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$106.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.20.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$63.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.73. Loblaw Companies Limited has a twelve month low of C$59.01 and a twelve month high of C$77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$15.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.62 billion.

About Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.