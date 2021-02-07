Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $20.96 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Navcoin has a market cap of $20.96 million and $874,383.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00018689 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,863,319 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

Buying and Selling Navcoin

Navcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars.

