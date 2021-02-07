nDEX (NDX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.83 Million

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 93.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded up 130.1% against the dollar. One nDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $151.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get nDEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00178240 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00062849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00063236 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00231172 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00072811 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com . nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.