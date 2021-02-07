nDEX Trading Up 130.1% Over Last Week (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 93.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. One nDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, nDEX has traded 130.1% higher against the dollar. nDEX has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $151.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nDEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00178240 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00062849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00063236 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00231172 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00072811 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com

nDEX Coin Trading

nDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.