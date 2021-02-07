NEAR Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $110.64 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00008199 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $867.79 million and approximately $110.64 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00175823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00238320 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00073343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,238,712 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

