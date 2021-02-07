Neblio Achieves Market Cap of $20.17 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $20.17 million and $7.92 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003107 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00020808 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003943 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,448,272 coins and its circulating supply is 17,044,713 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

