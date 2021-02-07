NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,797. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $8,593,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $6,358,000.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.