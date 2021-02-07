Nestree Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. Nestree has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $477,834.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,523.41 or 1.00263780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00038379 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00067126 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000241 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars.

