Netkoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NTK)

Netkoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded down 52.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Netkoin has a total market cap of $74,648.23 and approximately $644.00 worth of Netkoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Netkoin has traded 88.8% lower against the US dollar. One Netkoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netkoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00098128 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002755 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netkoin Profile

NTK is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Netkoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. Netkoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Netkoin is www.netkoin.com

Netkoin Token Trading

Netkoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netkoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netkoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netkoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netkoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netkoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.