Neural Protocol (NRP) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Neural Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neural Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18,077.21 and approximately $2,372.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neural Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.43 or 0.01142511 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,400.27 or 0.06254869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00051041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023252 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00033410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Neural Protocol Coin Profile

Neural Protocol (NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neural Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neural Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.