Neutrino USD Achieves Market Cap of $127.51 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $127.51 million and $2.27 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00179253 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00063354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00063343 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00234039 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00073806 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 127,518,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,518,391 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

