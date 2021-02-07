Neutron Trading Up 41% Over Last Week (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Neutron has a market cap of $149,868.19 and $9.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

