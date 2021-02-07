Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Nevro worth $73,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Nevro by 50.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $176.93 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $188.14. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.78.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NVRO shares. Truist raised their price objective on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

