New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Virtusa worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Virtusa stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

