New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.06 Million Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of American Woodmark worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

