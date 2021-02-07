New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.10 Million Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of James River Group worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 203,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 62,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 61.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 46,245 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 31.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 40,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JRVR. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.