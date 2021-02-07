New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Century Communities worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Century Communities by 322.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

CCS stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

