New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of PBF Energy worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,552,000 after buying an additional 922,090 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 78,794 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

