New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of ILPT opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

