New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Encore Wire worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Encore Wire by 52.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,986 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Encore Wire by 17.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Encore Wire by 88.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,825,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $62.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. Sidoti cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

