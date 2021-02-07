New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Tredegar worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tredegar by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 16.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 29.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 47.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

