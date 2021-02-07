New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,500 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of AZZ worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AZZ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AZZ in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $51.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 1.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. AZZ’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $171,973.67. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,560 shares of company stock worth $279,053. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

