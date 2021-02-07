Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -100.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

