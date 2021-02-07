Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Newmont reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,198,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680,644. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,258,829. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Newmont by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $72,020,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Newmont by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Newmont by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 16,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

