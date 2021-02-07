News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

NWSA opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.61. News has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

