Newton Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $7.00 million and $1.02 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newton has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00050818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00187835 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00064664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00232900 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00074336 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

