NewYorkCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $1,187.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00388132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,760,098,238 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

