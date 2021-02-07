NEXT.coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,135.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 4% against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $227,472.76 and approximately $10,135.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,041.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.47 or 0.01160490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.22 or 0.00484264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00039642 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002027 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002436 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

