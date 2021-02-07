NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Boosted by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 435.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,880 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 331,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 246,435 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,694,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NEE opened at $83.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

