NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 277.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,191. The firm has a market cap of $808.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,336 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,152,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 626,300 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,404,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 547,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 453,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

