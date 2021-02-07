Nexus Trading 29.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001269 BTC on major exchanges. Nexus has a market capitalization of $33.69 million and $412,825.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexus has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,670,886 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.