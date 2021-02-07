Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $40.09 million and $1.98 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,585.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.42 or 0.04129604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00389722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.89 or 0.01147815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00478125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00387505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00239459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00021328 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,003,404,823 coins and its circulating supply is 7,259,654,823 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

