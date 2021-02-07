Niobio Cash Price Tops $0.0004 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $54,058.69 and approximately $3.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.