NIX One Day Volume Reaches $80,969.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One NIX token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NIX has traded 52% higher against the US dollar. NIX has a market cap of $6.48 million and $80,969.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,916.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,611.42 or 0.04140724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00389593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.21 or 0.01149168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.00471489 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.41 or 0.00386499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00238486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00021431 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,731,280 tokens. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

