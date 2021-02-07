NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 23,064 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,064 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rowe lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.41.

FMC stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

