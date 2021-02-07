NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,928,000 after purchasing an additional 549,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,550,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 598,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

MFC stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

