NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,934 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after buying an additional 748,715 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,609,000 after buying an additional 463,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 817,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after buying an additional 420,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

