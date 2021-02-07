NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $312.72 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74,113 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $312,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,793.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,651.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

