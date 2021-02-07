NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $9.63 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 771.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,945 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.11% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $116.14 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,874 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,832 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

