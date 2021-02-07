NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1,031.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,298 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 68.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Edison International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

