NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $8.35 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $414,734.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $3,963,952.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,165.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 726,738 shares of company stock valued at $81,408,139 in the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $156.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $158.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.89.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

