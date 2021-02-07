NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,109 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after buying an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 36.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,446 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 346.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 291,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM opened at $179.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.31 and a 200 day moving average of $167.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The firm has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

