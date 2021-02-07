NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 224 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Cable One worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cable One by 2,068.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cable One by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total value of $1,726,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $4,429,385. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $2,063.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,936.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

CABO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

