NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,206 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,941 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 33,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 445,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,686 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 577,944 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,762,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,283,000 after buying an additional 1,127,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

