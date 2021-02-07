NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,769 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Aflac by 12.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aflac by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,325,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,843.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,884 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

